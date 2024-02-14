Nick Sheridan is already moving up Alabama’s coaching ladder. After originally following first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington to coach tight ends, Sheridan is now in line to take over as the Crimson Tide’s next offensive coordinator.

Alabama originally planned for Ryan Grubb to follow DeBoer from Washington and take over play-calling duties while overseeing the quarterbacks. However, with Grubb now headed to the NFL, both of those responsibilities will fall to Sheridan.

It will be interesting to see how much freedom DeBoer gives Sheridan in terms of play-calling. DeBoer is viewed as one of college football’s brightest offensive minds and is expected to be heavily involved in the offense during his first year at Alabama. Still, Sheridan should play a big role himself, especially when it comes to the second part of his job title.

Along with leading the offense, Sheridan will manage one of the deepest quarterback rooms in the nation. Alabama returns the nation’s leading Heisman Trophy vote-getter from last season in Jalen Milroe as well as a pair of promising backups in Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan. In addition, the Crimson Tide brought in Washington transfer Austin Mack, who spent his first college season soaking up DeBoer’s offense behind Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr.

Here’s a look at each quarterback Sheridan will have at his disposal this year.