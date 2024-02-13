Kalen DeBoer didn’t have to look far to find his next offensive coordinator following Ryan Grubb’s decision to leave for the Seattle Seahawks. According to a report from Matt Zentiz, Alabama is set to promote newly-hired tight ends coach to offensive coordinator.

Sheridan spent the past two seasons serving as DeBoer’s tight ends coach at Washington. He has previous offensive coordinator experience at Indiana from 2020-21

DeBoer and Sheridan first worked together at Indiana in 2019 when DeBoer was the offensive coordinator and Sheridan was the tight ends coach. After DeBoer left to become Fresno State's head coach, Sheridan replaced him as Indiana's offensive coordinator during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Sheridan also served as the Hoosiers' quarterbacks coach from 2017-18

In addition to taking over as the offensive coordinator, Sheridan will likely coach quarterbacks at Alabama. A former walk-on quarterback at Michigan, he has experience coaching the position at Indiana as well as South Florida (2013) and Michigan’s Salem High School (2010). Sheridan also has brief experience in the SEC, serving as a graduate assistant at Tennessee from 2014-16.

Alabama is also set to name new receivers coach JaMarcus Sheppard as its co-offensive coordinator. Shephard also followed DeBoer over from Washington and will coach the wide receiver position.