Date set for Alabama's basketball's upcoming game against Arizona

A date has been set for the second leg of Alabama basketball’s two-game series with Arizona. After squaring off in Phoenix during the 2023-24 season, the two teams will meet in Birmingham Alabama’s Legacy Arena on Dec. 13, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Arizona beat Alabama, 87-74, in the first meeting of the series in December of 2023. The return game was originally scheduled for last year but was delayed one season.

Instead, Alabama took on Illinois inside Legacy Arena last December. The Tide will also travel to Chicago for a game against the Illini this upcoming season.

Alabama has played a game in Birmingham for the past four seasons. The Tide lost against Davidson in 2021 before falling to Gonzaga in 2022. It beat Liberty in 2023 and took down Illinois last year.

In addition to the games against Arizona and Illinois this season. Alabama’s 2025-26 non-conference slate includes home games games against Purdue and North Dakota. The Tide will also compete in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas and take part in the SEC/ACC challenge.