Kalen DeBoer describes what he wants from Alabama's next quarterback

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is set to close out its spring camp on Saturday. The Crimson Tide’s quarterback competition, on the other hand, is expected to roll on into the fall.

During a Thursday appearance on Tide 100.9’s “The Game with Ryan Fowler," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said he’s liked what he’s seen from Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell while stating it’s too early to name a winner between the trio.

“I think the biggest thing is all of them are getting better, which is what you hope and need and expect,” DeBoer said during the radio appearance. “For us as far as a decision and things like that, for now, you don’t feel like they’re to the point where there’s separation, where there’s a ceiling that they hit.

“I think it’d be pretty foolish for us to make a decision right now. We have plenty of time to work through it and let these guys continue to work through the summer. Obviously, that takes us into fall camp where they’ll get some more reps.”

DeBoer went on to call all three quarterbacks “very talented” while stating he loves the direction each is headed. While all three of Alabama’s candidates are pass-first quarterbacks, DeBoer noted spring camp has shown differences in how each moves the ball downfield as well as their favorite throws in certain situations.

“Because they are so similar, that keeps us from having to worry about changing who we are, what our philosophy is,” DeBoer said. “We’re just going to let these guys continue to compete. They do it in a healthy way. They’re there for each other, but they’re also competing.”

DeBoer said he’s setting his standards high when it comes to what he wants to see from that competition.

“We want that playmaker,” DeBoer said. “I don’t want just a game manager. If we’re going to win at the level we want to win, we want a guy that’s going to produce, make the big plays.

“Obviously, there’s a piece too where you can make the big mistakes. We all know that. Especially in the critical moments, whether it’s in the red zone, end of game, end of halves, things like that. We’re just doing a lot of teaching. Nick Sheridan, Ryan Grubb just doing an amazing job working together guiding these guys in the right direction.

Alabama took part in its third and final scrimmage of the spring. The Tide will have one more practice before concluding camp on Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for A-Day.