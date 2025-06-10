Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 10, 2025
Four-star Alabama DL commit Kamhariyan Johnson shuts down recruitment
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In