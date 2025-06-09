Alabama lands 4-star OL Sam Utu to bolster 2026 class

Fresh off a great official visit to the Capstone, Alabama has picked up a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Samuelu Utu on Monday afternoon. The Lutheran (Cali.) offensive tackle made things official after getting back to the West Coast following his weekend with the Tide staff.

Utu is the 36th-ranked player by Rivals.com in California and the 41st-ranked offensive tackle in the 2026 class.

He explained his decision to our coworker Chad Simmons from On3 and how offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb factored into his decision.

“Football-wise, the offensive scheme fits my style of play — a lot of counter, screens, and inside/outside zone,” Utu told On3. “Coach Grubb is an amazing coach and an even better person. He made me comfortable while learning new techniques and terminology. I know what I’m stepping into and how well they’ll prepare me for the next phase of my football career.

