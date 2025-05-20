Why Nick Saban is confident in Ty Simpson as Alabama's next quarterback

Ty Simpson hasn’t locked down Alabama’s starting quarterback job just yet, but the redshirt junior has the stamp of approval from his former head coach heading into the summer. Speaking at his Nick's Kids golf tournament in Birmingham, Nick Saban praised Simpson, who he recruited to Alabama in the 2022 class.

“Ty was an outstanding high school player, no doubt. He’s a fine young man,” Saban told reporters at the event. “I think his example is a true example of development. He matured for two years, and now he’s getting an opportunity, and his experiences will help him be successful.”

Saban signed Simpson as the No. 35 overall player and No. 3 pro-style quarterback in his class. After redshirting his first season, he’s spent the past two years as Jalen Milroe’s backup.

Last season, Simpson played in six games, completing 14 of 25 passes for 167 yards while adding 44 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Following spring camp, first-year offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb named him the leader of Alabama’s quarterback battle but noted the competition is still ongoing.

During last week’s Regions Tradition pro-am, Kalen DeBoer said Alabama’s competition will continue into the summer. Earlier this week, the head coach provided an ideal timeline for when he would like to name his starting quarterback.

“There’s been roughly a similar kind of timeframe throughout fall camp,” DeBoer told former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy during an appearance on the Always College Football podcast. “The last week and a half, you want – we usually have a little bit longer of a phase of game (week), we call them ‘bonus practices,’ leading up to Week 1, and there’s a weekend before and then a few days before that.”

Simpson is currently competing with redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and five-star freshman Keelon Russell for Alabama’s starting quarterback job. While it remains to be seen how that battle will play out during preseason camp, Simpson will has Saban’s backing.

“We’re rooting for him, that’s for sure,” Saban told reporters, “and I have every confidence that he’ll do a great job.”