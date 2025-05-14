What Kalen DeBoer told Alabama's quarterbacks heading into the summer

HOOVER, Ala. — Ty Simpson is the leader in Alabama’s quarterback room, but competition at the position remains in full swing heading into the summer. During an appearance at the Regions Tradition pro-am on Wednesday, Kalen DeBoer was clear that the Crimson Tide has not settled on its starter behind center.

“It doesn’t [end],” DeBoer of Alabama’s quarterback competition. “The competition always continues. That’s this year. That’s any year.”

Simpson has been Alabama’s No. 2 quarterback the past two seasons. The redshirt junior played in six games last year, completing 14 of 25 passes for 167 yards while adding 44 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Alabama also returns redshirt sophomore Austin Mack, who followed DeBoer from Washington last offseason. The third member of the Tide’s quarterback competition is five-star freshman Keelon Russell, who is rated as the No. 1 overall player in this year’s class.

Simpson led the battle this spring, with Mack primarily working second in the rotation followed by Russell. Alabama was able to hold on to all three players during the spring transfer window, creating what should be a heated competition over the next few months.

“I think the biggest thing for them, the message, is that they all have to keep getting better,” DeBoer said. “For us to accomplish what we want to do as a team, and of course, being quarterback-driven in a lot of ways – personnel driven, too – but the quarterback position needs to keep progressing.

“So this summer, fall camp, they’ve all got to keep getting better. And that’s their mindset. They’re great kids and they understand that. They have high goals for themselves individually and also our whole team.”

Alabama will have the next couple of weeks off before returning to the field for summer workouts at the end of the month. From there, the Tide will open its preseason camp in early August ahead of its season-opener at Florida State on Aug. 30.