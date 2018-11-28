The news is out there. Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley will interview for the Maryland head coaching position after the SEC Championship game.

Locksley who was first hired by Alabama as an offensive analyst in 2016 has quickly been promoted by head Alabama football coach Nick Saban twice over the last two seasons, moving from analyst to receiver coach in 2017, then named offensive coordinator in 2018.

As the offensive coordinator at Alabama this season, the Crimson Tide’s offense has put up mind-blowing numbers scoring 49.0 points per game and averaging 538.0 yards per game and that season success has led to Locksley being named a finalist for the Broyles Award which is awarded to the top college football assistant at the end of each season.

Locksley who has been a head coach at the college level before coaching at New Mexico from 2009-11 and was also the Maryland offensive coordinator from 2012-15 and is a native of Washington D.C. where he played college football at Towson State from 1988-91.



