The Crimson Tide is vying for its 27th SEC title and is currently a 13-point favorite over the Bulldogs, according to VegasInsider.com. A victory Saturday would clinch a fifth straight trip to the College Football Playoff for Alabama, while a loss would leave the Crimson Tide’s fate up to the committee for a second straight season. Here are five questions to consider leading up to the game.

There was no avoiding it. No. 1 Alabama will face No. 4 Georgia in a rematch of last season’s national title game as the two teams meet again for the SEC Championship Game on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT inside of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For a second straight year, Terrell Lewis appears set to defy an injury prognosis and join Alabama in time for a playoff run. The outside linebacker was back at practice this week for the first time since undergoing an ACL surgery a little less than five months ago.

Lewis was seen participating in drills with a brace on his right knee during media viewing periods on Monday and Tuesday. He participated in footwork drills but seemed a bit limited when the outside linebacker worked on coverage drills.

The typical recovery time for an ACL injury is anywhere from six to seven months. However, if Lewis suits up against Georgia, it won’t be the first time he’s returned sooner than expected.

The resilient linebacker was expected to miss the remainder of the season last year after tearing a ligament in his elbow during the opener against Florida State. Instead, he recovered in time to play in the Crimson Tide’s final four games, including his first career start against Georgia in the national championship game where he tallied a career-high seven tackles and a crucial sack in overtime.

Lewis teased toward a possible early return over social media Sunday when he posted a picture of his sack during last season’s national championship game with a message reading, “Debating if I should pick up where I left off…”