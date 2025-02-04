Tournament Tuesday: A look at Alabama basketball's resume (Feb. 4)

Georgia Bulldogs forward RJ Godfrey (10) falls as Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots for the basket during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. | Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images

Welcome to Tournament Tuesday, a weekly look at where Alabama basketball stands in the NCAA tournament picture. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the Crimson Tide’s resume while looking at where it is projected in this year’s 68-team bracket. The Crimson Tide is rolling as February is upon us. Despite a mid-January stumble with a home loss to then-No. 25 Ole Miss, Alabama has bounced back with five straight wins, including two Quadrant 1 victories in the past two weeks. Alabama confirmed its road dominance Wednesday night, defeating Mississippi State 84-80 in a tight matchup in Starkville. The Crimson Tide then turned around and largely controlled Georgia, with different players stepping up in each game. Transfer guard Chris Youngblood scored 23 points Wednesday against Mississippi State, with all seven field goals coming from 3-point range. On Saturday afternoon against Georgia, freshman big man Aiden Sherrell sparked a 14-0 run, scoring 10 points in just under two and a half minutes in the first half to help Alabama build a lead it never relinquished. As Alabama enters what is arguably the toughest stretch of the regular season, let’s look closer at its resume and position in the NCAA tournament landscape.

Alabama's resume

Record: 19-3, 8-1 SEC Associated Press rank: 3 Net rank: 6 RPI: 2 SOS: 2 KenPom: 6 Quadrant records Quad 1: 6-3 Quad 2: 8-0 Quad 3: 4-0 Quad 4: 3-0

Bracketology

ESPN: Joe Lunardi has Alabama as a No. 1 seed against No. 16 seed Southern in the Lexington regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 8 seed Creighton against No. 9 seed Saint Mary’s CBS: has Alabama as a No. 1 seed against No. 16 seed Southern in the Lexington regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 8 seed West Virginia against No. 9 seed Utah State. NCAA: Andy Katz has Alabama as a No. 1 seed against No. 16 seed Morehead State in the Milwaukee regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 8 seed Gonzaga against No. 9 seed North Carolina. Bracket Matrix: The Bracket Matrix, which averages projections from more than 80 analysts and sites, currently projects Alabama as the No. 3 overall seed and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This week's games

No. 3 Alabama @ Arkansas (Saturday at 7:00 p.m.) Arkansas record: 13-8, 2-6 SEC NET: 47 (Quad 1 game) What to know: Alabama will have midweek off before heading to Bud Walton Arena to face John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks. After a disappointing start to the year, the Razorbacks may be seeing the first light of dawn after knocking off Kentucky in Calipari's return to Rupp Arena. Arkansas shot a lights-out 13-of-25 from the three-point line against the Wildcats, their highest field goal percentage from three this season. Arkansas will be without their five-star freshman Boogie Fland, Who suffered a thumb injury in January and is out for the season.

Race for the SEC Title

1. Auburn Tigers: Conf: 8-0 | Overall: 20-1 | Home: 9-0 | Away: 5-1 2. Alabama Crimson Tide: Conf: 8-1 | Overall: 19-3 | Home: 10-1 | Away: 6-1 3. Missouri Tigers: Conf: 6-2 | Overall: 17-4 | Home: 15-0 | Away: 2-3 4. Texas A&M Aggies: Conf: 6-3 | Overall: 17-5 | Home: 10-1 | Away: 3-3 5. Florida Gators: Conf: 5-3 | Overall: 18-3 | Home: 10-1 | Away: 3-2 6. Tennessee Volunteers: Conf: 5-4 | Overall: 18-4 | Home: 12-1 | Away: 3-3 7. Ole Miss Rebels: Conf: 5-4 | Overall: 16-6 | Home: 10-2 | Away: 3-3 8. Vanderbilt Commodores: Conf: 4-4 | Overall: 16-5 | Home: 11-1 | Away: 2-3 9. Kentucky Wildcats: Conf: 4-4 | Overall: 15-6 | Home: 11-2 | Away: 2-3 10. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Conf: 4-5 | Overall: 16-6 | Home: 8-3 | Away: 4-2 11. Texas Longhorns: Conf: 4-5 | Overall: 15-7 | Home: 10-3 | Away: 3-3 12. Oklahoma Sooners: Conf: 3-5 | Overall: 16-5 | Home: 10-2 | Away: 1-3 13. Georgia Bulldogs: Conf: 3-6 | Overall: 15-7 | Home: 12-1 | Away: 1-5 14. Arkansas Razorbacks: Conf: 2-6 | Overall: 13-8 | Home: 9-3 | Away: 2-3 15. LSU Tigers: Conf: 1-7 | Overall: 12-9 | Home: 10-3 | Away: 1-4 16. South Carolina Gamecocks: Conf: 0-9 | Overall: 10-12 | Home: 8-6 | Away: 1-5

The race for the SEC title is shaping up to be a two-team battle within the Yellowhammer State. Auburn extended its eight-game unbeaten streak in conference play with road wins over LSU and Ole Miss last week but will face a tough test at home against top-10-ranked Florida this week. Missouri staked its claim as the kings of Mississippi, knocking off Ole Miss and Mississippi State this past week to remain in contention for the regular-season title. The Tigers are still set to face Alabama midway through February, but their early-season loss to Auburn could hurt them in a potential tie-breaking scenario. Finally, Florida hit another speed bump. In almost déjà vu fashion, they suffered a 20-point road loss to Tennessee after beating them by 30 points earlier this season.

Race for the No. 1 seeds

Race for a No. 1 Seed (Data via teamrankings.com) 1.1 Auburn (20-1): 99% 1.2 Duke (19-2): 85% 1.3 Alabama (19-3): 69% 1.4 Houston (17-4): 45% 2.1 Tennessee (18-4): 28% 2.2 Purdue (17-5): 17% 2.3 Florida (18-3): 18%

