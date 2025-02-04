Alabama 2025 NFL mock draft roundup entering February

The Shrine and Senior Bowls are in the books, and the NFL Scouting Combine is less than a month away. NFL draft projections will continue to ebb and flow over the next few months, but we’re starting to get a better feel for where Alabama hopefuls will land at the next level — at least we think we are.

A handful of notable mock drafts were released on Monday, including a couple of multi-round projections. While Alabama likely won’t set any draft record this year, the Crimson Tide will still have a few early-round selections.

The next time we’ll see Alabama’s draft hopefuls compete will be during the NFL combine in Indianapolis from Feb. 27 to March 2. This year’s draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 25-27.

As the draft process begins to heat up, Tide Illustrated has compiled a recent roundup of five mock drafts to see where Alabama’s former stars currently stand.

Who we used: Bleacher Report (Erik Beaston, one round) CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson, one round), ESPN (Matt Miller, two rounds), NFL.com (Lance Zierlein, one round), Pro Football Network (Jacob Infante, seven rounds)