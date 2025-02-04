Rivals250 Release: Breaking down the 2027 class by position

Advertisement

QUARTERBACK

Elijah Haven

There is only five-star quarterback in the class in Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham’s Elijah Haven but there are plenty of worthy candidates and as we continue updating the 2027 rankings more will happen. Right now, Haven and Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian’s Peyton Houston lead the way but Ohio State commit Brady Edmunds from Huntington Beach, Calif., definitely has a five-star argument, as does Trae Taylor from Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic. There will be others who emerge as well as Colton Nussmeier, Garrett’s younger brother, and Gunner Rivers, Philip’s son, are two others to watch as well through this offseason.

RUNNING BACK

Noah Roberts

This looks to be another class where there isn’t a clear-cut No. 1 running back – yet – and so we’ve landed on Brandon, Miss., prospect Tyson Robinson and Chandler (Ariz.) Basha’s Noah Roberts as the top two. I suspect things will be altered once we see more running backs on the national stage and through this offseason but we aren’t close on a five-star, either. Penn State commit Kemon Spell is rocked up and an intriguing prospect who has a little of both Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen in him. A dark horse candidate to move way up would be Martin (Tenn.) Westview’s Asa Barnes, who does some amazing things for only being a sophomore and has picked up offers from Alabama, Florida State and Ohio State so far.

WIDE RECEIVER

Ethan “Boobie” Feaster (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Ethan “Boobie” Feaster is the unequivocal leader at the wide receiver position – for now – since reclassification rumors abound so we’ll see how that plays out in the coming weeks. Ohio State commit Jamier Brown is next in line and a super talented prospect who can stretch the field but right now Feaster is the lone five-star. In the new slot position, Julius Jones and Trenton Yancey lead the way as smaller but explosive receivers who can make plays. Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View’s Damani Warren has some of the best film you’ll find in the 2027 Rivals250 and he’s an incredible athlete but he’s also coming off an injury which might limit his offseason. Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss’ Tre Moore is moving up fast and Alabama commit Alexander Ward is someone to watch as well. But after Feaster, is there a clear five-star receiver in this group? Not sure yet.

TIGHT END

Trey’Dez Green ended up as the No. 1 tight end in the 2024 Rivals250 so if we think Ahmad Hudson is nearly a carbon copy of Green then why wouldn't we put the Ruston, La., standout tops at the position as well? And we also expect Hudson to end up at LSU like Green, although Texas A&M and others are involved. There is still some learning to be done at this position as the last two tight end classes have been absolutely loaded. The Midwest stays well-represented at this position with Brock Williams from Libertyville, Ill., and then Sacramento (Calif.) Grant’s Rahzario Edwards could also keep moving up if he shows up to some regional and national events.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Donquavieus Ford

There is still a lot to figure out when it comes to the offensive tackle position as Qua Ford leads the way and has the highest ranking. Kaeden Scott shined at the Navy National Combine and shot all the way up to second on the list. That speaks to just how much movement could still come at the position as we see more 2027 offensive linemen this offseason. One thing is for sure: Chandler Basha’s Jake Hildebrand is a very talented prospect and will remain high on this list. To no one’s surprise, the state of Texas is loaded with massive offensive tackles in this class. On the inside (we now combine guards and centers into one ranking), Albert Simien from Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston leads the way but there is plenty of room for a lot of movement coming up after this offseason.

DEFENSIVE LINE

LaDamion Guyton

Defensive end and edge are absolutely loaded in this class and it should reflect in the rankings as No. 1 overall LaDamion Guyton and third overall Richard Wesley are dominant forces along the defensive line. More five-stars could definitely be on the way with KJ Green and a host of other four-stars at edge and then Recarder Kitchen, David Jacobs and many other high four-stars at defensive end leading the way. Defensive tackle still needs some time to shake out. Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County had high four-star receiver Caleb Cunningham last recruiting cycle and now defensive tackle Ben’Jarvius Shumaker leads the way as Ole Miss and Mississippi State could battle it out for him. It’s a strong group but not a surefire five-star at DT yet.

LINEBACKER

Ellis McGaskin

Mobile (Ala.) Williamson’s Ellis McGaskin is on top in the linebacker rankings as LSU leads in his recruitment. Max Brown, whose brother Sammy starred at Clemson during his freshman season, is second on the list. Many more four-stars have been added at linebacker for this rankings release so there could still be a ton of movement after we see more of these prospects on the road this offseason. Tustin, Calif., four-star Taven Epps has moved down from safety to linebacker as he’s grown bigger but he still can move so well.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Duvay Williams

Other than the defensive end positions, defensive back is absolutely loaded and might even be better. Led by new five-star cornerbacks Duvay Williams from Gardena (Calif.) Serra and Havon Finney Jr. out of Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, the cornerback position has tons of great players. More five-stars could be added as Kenton Dopson and others have already shined this offseason. Our new nickel position is definitely an interesting one to add as the game evolves and Omarii Sanders is on top. He's big and hits like a truck as he covers in space. At safety, there are no five-stars yet but Jayquan Snell leads the way among an impressive group.

ATHLETE

Myson Johnson-Cook (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)