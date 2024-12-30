Where does Alabama basketball rank ahead of its matchup against Oklahoma

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 5 in the latest edition of the Associated Press top 25 poll Monday. The Crimson Tide stayed put at No. 5 after a 105-82 win over South Dakota State on Saturday.

The Tide (11-2) also kept its place at No. 6 in the US LBM Coaches poll, ahead of its first Southeastern Conference matchup of the season. Alabama will face undefeated Oklahoma in a top-15 matchup. The Sooners (13-0) remained at No. 12 in the AP poll for a second straight week.

Tennessee stayed at No. 1 in the AP Poll this week. The Volunteers also wrapped up non-conference play undefeated at 12-0. The SEC has 10 total teams ranked in the AP Poll and the conference has emerged as the strongest in college basketball.

Auburn maintained its spot at No. 2 in the AP rankings. The rest of the top five also remained the same from last week with Iowa State staying put at No. 3, Duke landing at No. 4 and the Tide rounding out the top five.

After wrapping up its non-conference stretch, Alabama will look to start SEC play on a strong note against one of the upstart teams in college basketball. The Tide and Sooners will face off at 5 p.m. CT Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum.

AP Poll

1. Tennessee, 12-0

2. Auburn, 11-1

3. Iowa State, 10-1

4. Duke, 10-2

5. Alabama, 11-2

6. Florida, 13-0

7. Kansas, 9-2

8. Marquette, 11-2

9. Oregon, 12-1

10. Kentucky, 10-2

11. UConn, 10-3

12. Oklahoma, 12-0

13. Texas A&M, 11-2

14. Houston, 8-3

15. UCLA, 11-2

16. Cincinnati, 10-1

17. Mississippi State, 11-1

18. Michigan State, 10-2

19. Gonzaga, 9-4

20. Purdue, 9-4

21. Memphis 10-3

22. Illinois, 9-3

23. Arkansas, 10-2

24. Ole Miss, 11-2

25. Baylor, 8-3

Coaches poll

1. Tennessee, 12-0

2. Auburn, 11-1

3. Iowa State, 10-1

4. Duke, 10-2

5. Florida, 13-0

6. Alabama, 10-2

7. Kansas, 9-2

8. Marquette, 11-2

9. Oregon, 12-1

10. Oklahoma, 13-0

11. Kentucky, 10-2

12. Texas A&M, 11-2

13. UConn, 10-3

14. Houston, 8-3

15. Michigan State, 10-2

16. Mississippi State, 11-1

17. Cincinnati, 10-1

18. UCLA, 11-2

19. Gonzaga, 9-4

20. Illinois, 9-3

21. Baylor, 8-3

22. Purdue 9-4

23. Ole Miss 11-2

24. Maryland 11-2

25. Memphis 10-3