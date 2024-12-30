Where does Alabama basketball rank ahead of its matchup against Oklahoma

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 5 in the latest edition of the Associated Press top 25 poll Monday. The Crimson Tide stayed put at No. 5 after a 105-82 win over South Dakota State on Saturday.
The Tide (11-2) also kept its place at No. 6 in the US LBM Coaches poll, ahead of its first Southeastern Conference matchup of the season. Alabama will face undefeated Oklahoma in a top-15 matchup. The Sooners (13-0) remained at No. 12 in the AP poll for a second straight week.
Tennessee stayed at No. 1 in the AP Poll this week. The Volunteers also wrapped up non-conference play undefeated at 12-0. The SEC has 10 total teams ranked in the AP Poll and the conference has emerged as the strongest in college basketball.
Auburn maintained its spot at No. 2 in the AP rankings. The rest of the top five also remained the same from last week with Iowa State staying put at No. 3, Duke landing at No. 4 and the Tide rounding out the top five.
After wrapping up its non-conference stretch, Alabama will look to start SEC play on a strong note against one of the upstart teams in college basketball. The Tide and Sooners will face off at 5 p.m. CT Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum.
AP Poll
1. Tennessee, 12-0
2. Auburn, 11-1
3. Iowa State, 10-1
4. Duke, 10-2
5. Alabama, 11-2
6. Florida, 13-0
7. Kansas, 9-2
8. Marquette, 11-2
9. Oregon, 12-1
10. Kentucky, 10-2
11. UConn, 10-3
12. Oklahoma, 12-0
13. Texas A&M, 11-2
14. Houston, 8-3
15. UCLA, 11-2
16. Cincinnati, 10-1
17. Mississippi State, 11-1
18. Michigan State, 10-2
19. Gonzaga, 9-4
20. Purdue, 9-4
21. Memphis 10-3
22. Illinois, 9-3
23. Arkansas, 10-2
24. Ole Miss, 11-2
25. Baylor, 8-3
Coaches poll
1. Tennessee, 12-0
2. Auburn, 11-1
3. Iowa State, 10-1
4. Duke, 10-2
5. Florida, 13-0
6. Alabama, 10-2
7. Kansas, 9-2
8. Marquette, 11-2
9. Oregon, 12-1
10. Oklahoma, 13-0
11. Kentucky, 10-2
12. Texas A&M, 11-2
13. UConn, 10-3
14. Houston, 8-3
15. Michigan State, 10-2
16. Mississippi State, 11-1
17. Cincinnati, 10-1
18. UCLA, 11-2
19. Gonzaga, 9-4
20. Illinois, 9-3
21. Baylor, 8-3
22. Purdue 9-4
23. Ole Miss 11-2
24. Maryland 11-2
25. Memphis 10-3