A few silver linings from Alabama's ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan

Alabama’s disappointing year concluded with perhaps its darkest day, as the Crimson Tide stumbled through a 19-13 defeat to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The loss saw the Tide muster up just 260 yards of offense, as Jalen Milroe turned the ball over three times in one of his worst performances of the season.

Alabama’s defense held Michigan to 190 yards. But even that was bittersweet, as star linebacker Jihaad Campbell’s likely final moments in a Crimson Tide jersey were spent limping off the field.

With the loss, Alabama failed to reach the 10-win mark for the first time since retired head coach Nick Saban’s first year in 2007. Still, while things look bleak, there were a few silver linings to the ugly bowl showing.

Here are three pieces of encouragement for Kalen DeBoer and company from the loss.