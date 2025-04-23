Alabama lands former West Virginia TE Jack Sammarco from transfer portal

Alabama’s first spring portal addition is in the books. The Crimson Tide received a commitment from former West Virginia tight end Jack Sammarco on Wednesday, adding depth to one of its biggest areas of need. The Cincinnati native signed with West Virginia as a three-star recruit in last year’s class. He will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Tide.

Last season, Sammarco played in all 13 of West Virginia’s games but took part in just 96 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He caught one pass for 4 yards in the Mountaineers’ win over Albany on Sept. 7.

Alabama underwent an injury crisis at the tight end position this spring, as redshirt freshman Jay Lindsey was the only available player by the end of camp. The Tide should be back to full health at the position by the fall as redshirt senior Josh Cuevas, redshirt junior Danny Lewis Jr. and freshman Marshall Pritchett will all be back from injury. Alabama will also bring in four-star freshman Kaleb Edwards over the summer. Along with scholarship players, the Tide also added preferred walk-on transfers, Peter Knudson (Weber State) and Jay Hobson (Mississippi State / South Alabama).

Alabama added seven scholarship transfers during the winter window, including offensive lineman Arkel Anugwom (Ball State), defensive back Cameron Calhoun (Utah), edge rusher Kelby Collins (Florida), offensive lineman Kam Dewberry (Texas A&M), linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (Colorado), receiver Isaiah Horton (Miami) and running back Dre Washington (Louisiana).

Along with Sammarco's commitment, Alabama also hosted Troy transfer tight end Brody Dalton on Wednesday.

The spring transfer portal closes on Friday. However, Alabama will still be able to add players who enter their names in the database before the deadline.