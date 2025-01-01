Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton will return in 2025

Alabama is set to retain one of its top pass rushers next season. Junior defensive lineman LT Overton announced Wednesday that he will return for a second season in Tuscaloosa.

Overton announced his return one day following the Crimson Tide’s 19-13 loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. His decision to come back is a crucial one for the Tide’s defensive line ahead of coach Kalen DeBoer’s second season.

“The journey towards success that has been paved at Alabama by the guys before me is not over,” Overton said in the post. “I am excited to take on the challenges and I am always looking to provide leadership. I am also committed to working hard to achieve the goals that I share with my teammates.”

Overton joined Alabama from Texas A&M last offseason. He anchored the Bandit position during his first campaign in Tuscaloosa and had 42 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

With Overton back in the fold, Alabama will retain one of its top starters along its defensive line. The Bandit position is shaping up to be a deep one in 2025 with Jah-Marien Lathem also eligible to return while the Tide also added Florida transfer Kelby Collins and Kevonte Henry from the junior college ranks.

Overton is the first of a few key NFL Draft decisions for Alabama ahead of the Jan. 15 deadline to declare.