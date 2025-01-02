Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell declares for NFL Draft

One of Alabama’s top defenders is moving on to the next level. The Crimson Tide added to its list of offseason departures Thursday as linebacker Jihaad Campbell announced that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Campbell’s decision isn’t a surprising one. The junior has been one of the Tide’s outstanding players in 2024 and shouldn’t wait long to hear his name called in April’s draft. Campbell announced his decision following Alabama’s SCORE matchup against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

A five-star recruit in 2022 out of Florida prep powerhouse IMG Academy, Campbell had nine tackles in his freshman season before making eight starts and totaling 66 tackles as a sophomore. Campbell reached yet another level under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer. He led the Tide in tackles with 119 and had five sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception.

Campbell is the first Alabama starter to leave early for the draft. The Tide will have a big hole to fill at linebacker next season and will likely see a few more players declare their intentions to turn pro before the draft declaration deadline on Jan. 15.