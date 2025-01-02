Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe declares for NFL Draft

Alabama will have a new starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Jalen Milroe announced over social media Thursday that he will be forgoing his final season of eligibility and declaring for the NFL draft.

Milroe is coming off a redshirt junior season in which he completed 64.5 percent of passes for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also led the team with 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Milroe is rated as the No. 3 quarterback in ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper’s big board.

