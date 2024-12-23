Where Alabama basketball ranks after wins over North Dakota, Kent State

Alabama basketball continues to slowly climb up the rankings. The Crimson Tide (10-2) moved up to No. 5 in the Associated Press top 25 poll while slotting up to No. 6 in the US LBM Coaches poll released Monday.

Tennessee (11-0) and Auburn (11-1) remained No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in both polls. They’re joined by No. 5/6 Alabama, No. 6/5 Florida, No. 10/10 Kentucky, No. 12/11 Oklahoma, No. 13/13 Texas A&M, No. 16/16 Ole Miss and No. 19/19 Mississippi State as SEC teams ranked by both polls. Arkansas was ranked No. 23 in the AP top 25.

After recording wins against North Dakota and Kent State this week, Alabama will wrap up its non-conference slate against South Dakota State on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.