Alabama lands Colorado ILB Nikhai Hill-Green from transfer portal

Alabama addressed one of its biggest offseason needs Saturday by plucking former Colorado inside linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green from the transfer portal. The graduate transfer will have one season of eligibility remaining with the Crimson Tide.

Hill-Green earned second-team All-Big 12 honors during his lone season in Colorado this year. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defender finished second on the team with 82 tackles and 11.5 stops for a loss. He also recorded a pair of sacks, and two interceptions to go with four pass breakups.

Hill-Green originally signed with Michigan as a three-star commit in the 2020 class. The Baltimore native played two seasons for the Wolverines before redshirting in 2022. He played the 2023 season at Charlotte where he was teammates with current Alabama safety Kameron Howard. Hill-Green committed to the Tide while on a visit to Tuscaloosa.

The addition of Hill-Green fills a big need for an Alabama defense that could lose its top three inside linebackers from this past season. Starters Jihaad Campbell and Deontae Lawson both have draft decisions to make, while Justin Jefferson is out of eligibility. That trio combined for 233 tackles this season. Meanwhile, the rest of the Tide’s inside linebackers recorded just 24 combined tackles.

Hill-Green is Alabama’s fourth scholarship commitment from the transfer portal, joining edge rusher Kelby Collins (Florida), cornerback Cameron Calhoun (Utah) and wide receiver Isaiah Horton (Miami). The Tide also added a pair of preferred walk-ons in punter Blake Doud (Colorado Mines) and long snapper David Bird (California).