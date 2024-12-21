Alabama lands Miami WR Isaiah Horton from transfer portal

Alabama added another big weapon to its receiving corps, picking up a commitment from Miami transfer Isaiah Horton on Saturday. Horton, a rising redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility with his next school. His addition helps the Crimson Tide regroup at the wide receiver position after losing Kendrick Law, Caleb Odom and Kobe Prentice to the transfer portal earlier this month.

Horton is coming off a breakout season at Miami where he recorded 56 receptions for 616 yards and five touchdowns. His production came despite starting just four games over 12 appearances. He took a visit to Alabama beginning Friday and committed to the Tide while on campus, and his decision likely negates expected visit to Georgia and Texas A&M.

Horton figures to compete for a starting role for Alabama next season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound receiver spent most of his time at the X role at Miami. He could step into those duties with the Tide, allowing Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard to operate more out of the slot.

Horton signed with the Hurricanes as a three-star recruit in the 2022 class. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native originally chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.