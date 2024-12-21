Alabama lands Texas A&M OL Kam Dewberry from transfer portal

Alabama added some reinforcement to its offensive line. The Crimson Tide landed a commitment from Texas A&M lineman Kam Dewberry on Saturday.

Dewberry joined the Aggies as the No. 56 recruit and No. 5 offensive tackle in the Class of 2022. He appeared in 11 games last season, playing four at right guard, five at right guard and made two appearances at left tackle. Dewberry logged a 51 pass block and a 58.4 run block grade from Pro Football Focus playing 379 snaps.

With Tyler Booker likely off to the NFL after this season, Alabama will have to replace at least one starter on its offensive line. Dewberry could fill in at either interior spot and has played the majority of snaps left guard during his three-year stint at Texas A&M. The Tide also signed five-star offensive lineman Michael Carroll in its high school class of 2025.

Dewberry will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Tide. He is Alabama’s third addition in the transfer portal, joining Florida defensive lineman Kelby Collins and Utah cornerback Cameron Calhoun.

