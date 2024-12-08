Alabama transfer tracker: Updated list of Tide players in the portal

Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) receives the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Photo: Will McLelland-Imagn Images

With transfer season in full swing, Alabama is set for a busy offseason with departures and new additions as it looks to build up its roster ahead of the 2025 campaign. The winter transfer portal will run from Dec. 9-28, with another spring window open from April 16-25, 2025. The Tide will look to replenish some holes in its roster during both periods, while a few Alabama players will also look toward opportunities elsewhere. Tide Illustrated's transfer portal tracker will have the latest updates on Crimson Tide players in the portal throughout the entire window. Here's the latest on players who are set to depart during the winter window.

WR Kendrick Law to enter transfer portal (Dec.8)

Alabama wide receiver Kendrick Law is expected to enter the transfer portal, which opens Monday. Law is the third player from Alabama to enter the portal Sunday, joining fellow wideout Caleb Odom and offensive lineman Miles McVay. Law had 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown this season. The former four-star recruit in the Class of 2022 was expected to have a bigger role in the Tide’s offense this season after catching 15 passes for 135 yards in 2023. Law started the season as the No. 1 option at the X receiver position on Alabama's depth chart, but the Tide leaned more heavily on freshman Ryan Williams and Washington transfer Germie Bernard. Law totaled 33 catches for 343 yards and one touchdown in three seasons at Alabama and will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination. He is the third Alabama receiver to enter the portal joining Odom and junior Kobe Prentice.

OL Miles McVay to enter transfer portal (Dec. 8)

Alabama’s postseason departures continue as offensive lineman Miles McVay is set to enter the portal. The redshirt freshman played in five games this season and will have three years of eligibility with his next school. According to Pro Football Focus, McVay earned a 44.8 pass-blocking mark, over 38 pass-blocking snaps. The 6-foot-6, 342-pound lineman earned a 45.9 grade over 56 run-blocking snaps, according to the service. McVay, an East Saint Louis, Illinois native, signed with Alabama as the No. 133 overall player and No. 10 offensive tackle in the 2023 class.

WR Caleb Odom to enter transfer portal (Dec. 8)

Freshman receiver Caleb Odom is entering the transfer portal. The former Rivals100 member confirmed news of his departure on Instagram. Odom played in all 12 games this season, recording seven receptions for 65 yards. The 6-foot-5, 227-pound receiver joined Alabama as the No. 73 overall player in this year’s class. He will have three years of eligibility at his next school.

WR Kobe Prentice to enter transfer portal (Dec. 3)

Junior wideout Kobe Prentice plans to enter the portal after three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Tide Illustrated can confirm. Prentice has been a bit-part player in Alabama's wide receiver room this season, having appeared in six games in 2024. He had 11 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown this season and has 60 catches for 780 yards and five scores throughout his three-year career in Tuscaloosa.

DB Jahlil Hurley to enter transfer portal (Dec. 3)

A week before the NCAA transfer portal reopens for undergraduates, Alabama's roster departures have begun. Redshirt freshman Jahlil Hurley announced he was entering the portal Tuesday morning. The Florence, Alabama native will have three years of eligibility at his next school. Hurley recorded one tackle over nine appearances this season. He served primarily on special teams, working on both kickoff and punt units. Hurley signed with Alabama as the No. 69 overall player and No. 9 cornerback in the 2023 class.

LB Keanu Koht to enter transfer portal (Nov. 19)

Suspended linebacker Keanu Koht is transferring from Alabama, A&P Sports Agency informed Rivals. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer announced earlier in November that Koht had been suspended from the team indefinitely. The redshirt junior was not with the team during its 52-7 win against Mercer over the weekend. Koht will have one year of eligibility at his next school. Koht appeared in 106 defensive snaps over seven appearances, recording five tackles and 0.5 sacks this season. The Vero Beach, Florida native joined Alabama as the No. 43 overall play and No. 2 weakside defensive end in the 2021 class.

DT Jehiem Oatis to redshirt and transfer (Oct. 7)