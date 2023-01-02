TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young has officially donned his crimson jersey for a final time. However, Will Anderson Jr. is more interested in seeing the quarterback shed his black, no-contact shirt moving forward.

Young and Anderson joined Jahmyr Gibbs in declaring for the NFL Draft on Monday. All three underclassmen are projected to be first-round picks in April and will likely end up on different teams next fall.

According to Anderson, that’s bad news for his former quarterback. After holding back in practice the past three years, Anderson joked Monday that he’s looking forward to going up against Young at full speed next season, stating he has no plans on taking it easy on his former teammate.

“It’s gonna be crazy,” Anderson said. “I’m super excited. We always trash talk. I know it’s probably going to get even worse now since I can tackle him and bring him down. I get to chase him in practice, but I don’t get to go full-on. If I get the opportunity sometime to go chase him down, I’ll make sure I talk a little smack to him.”

Upon hearing the 6-foot-4, 243-pound defender’s remarks Young is already pleading for leniency.

“Please take it easy,” Young said with a smile. “Remember all the good times we had. We’re friends. I’ll probably call him before the game, send him a picture of us during freshman year together and say, ‘Take it easy.’ That’s probably what my approach will be.”

Anderson has already accidentally planted a hit on the former Young in practice. Last season, the star edge rusher admitted to running into the Heisman Trophy winner during a two-minute drill.

“ It’s your natural instinct to put your hands up,” Anderson said at the time. “So I put my hands up one time, and he was throwing the ball, and my hand came down, I think on his arm or his hand, and the whole practice just [gasped] and was like… is Bryce OK?”

Anderson and Young are both projected to be top-five picks in April. Depending on how the draft order shakes out, either could even have the shot at being the first overall pick.

“It just speaks volumes to the type of person Bryce is,” Anderson said. “He’s a big competitor just like me. We have the same mindset, same mentality. I think that’s why we’re so close because we’re kind of the same person. And it’s super exciting to see a teammate of yours in the same position as you.”

This year’s NFL Draft will be held in Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The first round will take place on April 27 followed by next two rounds on April 28 and rounds 4-7 on April 29.