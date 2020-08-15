BREAKING: The Alabama Crimson Tide has landed its 18th commitment to the class of 2021 from Khyree Jackson. Jackson is rated as one of the top junior college corners in the nation and announced he'll be headed to Tuscaloosa, Alabama in 2021. In this video above, Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides instant analysis on Jackson and what he brings to the table. Stay tuned for more coverage on Jackson Related Andrew Bone's recruiting board Class of 2021 commitment list Monkell Goodwine commits

"On the film I’ve seen, length and physicality stands out first. He’s a very long defensive back that is on the attack. He looks a little light, but is aggressive and physical in coverage and against the run. He has shown the ability to play all over the secondary with high-end ball skills. He can cover a lot of ground on the back end with his length, he closes with speed and he tracks the ball well."- Chad Simmons Continue reading

Jackson, who currently attends East Mississippi Community College, is one of Alabama’s top targets in the secondary and told BamaInsider earlier this month that he speaks with Tide coaches every day. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound cornerback has also drawn plenty of praise from EMCC head coach Buddy Stephens, who calls him the best player he’s ever coached at the position. “He’s got all the tools,” Stephens said. “He’s tall and long and can change directions. He’s physical. He has really good ball skills. When you put all those things together, that makes him one of the best if not the best defensive backs I’ve ever coached.” Continue reading

