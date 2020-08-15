The Alabama Crimson Tide added its 17th commitment to the Class of 2021, when Rivals100 defensive end Monkell Goodwine announced his pledge to the Tide on Saturday. Goodwine is a 6-foot-4, 264 pound prospect out of Forth Washington, Maryland that was recruited by Alabama outside linebacker's coach Sal Sunseri. Stay tuned for more coverage on Goodwine Related Andrew Bone's recruiting board Class of 2021 commitment list

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt paused while examining film during his trip to Maryland’s National Christian Academy in 2018. “Coach, who the hell is this kid?” he said turning to NCA head coach Andre Kates. The highlight tape rolled on as then-sophomore defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine raced his way past older defenders and into the backfield clip after clip. “Coach, I’ve done and coached all these guys,” Pruitt continued, listing out a wide array of now NFL stars from his days at Alabama and Georiga. “This kid is a pro. He’s a pro.” Read more here

Goodwine is a special prospect that should thrive at Alabama. Talented players can fall short of expectations at Alabama because they don’t have the mentality it takes to be successful in their program. Goodwine isn’t one of those players. Having spent a substantial amount of time around Goodwine, it’s obvious he has the work ethic and focus to turn into a major contributor for the Crimson Tide. Read more here