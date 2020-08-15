Alabama is stocking up on highly rated defensive linemen. A couple weeks ago they got a commitment from defensive tackle Damon Payne , No. 31 in the Rivals250 , and now they’re adding defensive end Monkell Goodwine , No. 27 in the Rivals250. The Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy star explained his decision to chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson , Kentucky , Texas A&M , and Arizona State .

“Coach Sal, coach Roach, and the whole entire staff gave me a different energy and different vibe,” Goodwine said. “Coach Saban is a genuine guy. People will say he only plays his stars or plays certain people but really it's totally different. They play all their freshmen. They want to get me football ready right when I get there. I feel comfortable there and they're going to get me right.

“When I was down there I talked to some of the players,” he said. “They're cool and I know a couple players that are already committed in my class. We talk and we're really comfortable. I'm already friends with players I'm going to play with and coach Sal is giving me the ins and outs about the program and the facilities. I did a tour too and I feel good about it.

“It's crazy how they send all their players to the league," said Goodwine. "You can't really get anything more than that. Even if you don't go to the league, all of Bama's players are successful.”