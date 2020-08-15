 Monkell Goodwine commits to Alabama
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-15 14:35:39 -0500') }} football Edit

'Who the hell is this kid?': Goodwine brings rare talent to Alabama

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt paused while examining film during his trip to Maryland’s National Christian Academy in 2018.

“Coach, who the hell is this kid?” he said turning to NCA head coach Andre Kates.

The highlight tape rolled on as then-sophomore defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine raced his way past older defenders and into the backfield clip after clip.

“Coach, I’ve done and coached all these guys,” Pruitt continued, listing out a wide array of now NFL stars from his days at Alabama and Georiga. “This kid is a pro. He’s a pro.”

Pruitt is hardly the only college coach left astonished by Goodwine’s mix of size and speed. Nick Saban had a similar reaction when seeing the 6-foot-4, 265-pounder for the first time. Fortunately for the Alabama head coach, he’ll have that talent at his disposal over the next few years as Goodwine announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Free 30-Days To BamaInsider.com - Start here

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}