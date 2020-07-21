Things should begin to clear up soon for one of the nation’s top JUCO players.

East Mississippi Community College defensive back Khyree Jackson is currently waiting to learn more about his future following the NJCAA’s decision to move its football season to the spring. The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges, which EMCC plays in, is considering appealing that decision and has until July 27 to do so. If an appeal is granted, Jackson and his teammates will play this fall.

The outcome of how all that will transpire will have a big effect on Jackson’s recruiting process and could cause him to commit earlier than originally planned. Over the weekend, the three-star cornerback tweeted that he needed a “VERY IMPORTANT EDIT.”

Tuesday, Jackson explained to BamaInsider that the edit will likely be used to reveal a future commitment date once he has a better idea of whether or not he will suit up this fall.