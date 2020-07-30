Alabama’s recruiting efforts are at full roar. The Crimson Tide’s 2021 class now sits at 16 members following Damon Payne’s commitment over the weekend. The Rivals100 defensive tackle is the seventh player to commit to Alabama since the beginning of July, marking perhaps the biggest recruiting month in the program’s history.

That being said, the inevitable question in recruiting is always “who’s next?”

For Alabama, the answer could be junior college defensive back Khyree Jackson. The highly-coveted cornerback recently revealed that he will be making his college decision on Aug. 15 with Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and Oregon as his finalists.