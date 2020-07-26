The Crimson Tide has landed its 16th commitment on Sunday, July 26 when the no.1 player from the state of Michigan Damon Payne announced he’s headed to Tuscaloosa, Alabama after his senior season. Payne is a 6-foot-4, 295 pound defensive tackle that is rated as the No. 31 player overall in the country by Rivals.com and the second defensive linemen from the class of 2021 to jump on-board along with in-state commitment Anquin Barnes who committed to Alabama back in April of this year. The Crimson Tide has had a monster month in recruiting gaining seven commitments since July 1st. In the video above, Andrew Bone and Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com discuss what it means for Alabama with Payne being added to the class of 2021. Related links Jump into Andrew Bone's recruiting board Class of 2021 commitment list Rivals team rankings

Quiet Damon Payne could make noise at Alabama

Damon Payne is a man of few words. The recent Alabama commit rarely talks to the media for interviews and doesn't let his high ranking get to his head. He didn't post his college offers on social media or share any of the recruiting graphics top programs sent his way. Instead, the four-star defensive tackle set about his recruiting process in the same humble manner that saw him develop into one of the nation's most sought after players. The only problem was his quiet nature was often misunderstood.

Analysis: Alabama lands Rivals100 DT Damon Payne

A recruitment that started more than three years ago came to an end on Sunday when Rivals100 defensive tackle Damon Payne announced his commitment to Alabama. The Crimson Tide were long-considered a favorite for the standout from Belleville (Mich.) High, and benefitted from a recruiting shutdown that made it difficult for other teams to gain ground.

National analyst Mike Farrell on Damon Payne

"Payne is a kid who is always in the backfield when you watch him on film. He can pressure the QB by collapsing the pocket or by chasing him down and he's so quick..."