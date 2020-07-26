Damon Payne is a man of few words. The recent Alabama commit rarely talks to the media for interviews and doesn’t let his high ranking get to his head. He didn’t post his college offers on social media or share any of the recruiting graphics top programs sent his way.

Instead, the four-star defensive tackle set about his recruiting process in the same humble manner that saw him develop into one of the nation’s most sought after players. The only problem was his quiet nature was often misunderstood. Payne ultimately committed to the Crimson Tide over Arizona State, Kentucky, Southern California and Michigan State, a somewhat odd bunch of finalists for the No. 1 rated player in the state of Michigan.

At one point, Ohio State appeared to have the upper hand, while Payne and his high school coach, Jermain Crowell, are both high on Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua. However, both schools withered away late in the process. Michigan State didn't get into the race until late after it hired Mel Tucker as its head coach.

So why were powerhouse programs backing away from one of the top prospects in the area?