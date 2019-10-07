Nick Saban talks preparations for Texas A&M and also provides an update on kicker Will Reichard and as well as an update on Chris Owens.

Here are some observations from Nick Saban's Monday Presser

Opening Comments from Saban

I think the No. 1 thing that we need to focus on at this point in the season is our quality of play. And that really starts with the discipline that every player has to make the right choices and decisions relative to what he has to do his job and play winning football. I think obviously the challenges that we have in front of us with Texas A&M who is a top-25 team. Playing on the road is going to take a lot of focus on our part, a lot of discipline on our part, and a lot of guys sort of continuing to elevate their game and play better each week as we go through the season.

Observations:

Saban knows that Alabama is going into a very difficult environment and notice that he mentioned the word discipline twice during his opening comments. Alabama cannot afford to play undisciplined football in SEC play, especially not on the road at Kyle Field. Texas A&M is the first team that Alabama has played this season that is in the AP Top 25.

On Texas A&M

I think A&M has played really really well this year. They have like 12 starters back. Jimbo does a really good job. They play really good on defense. They’re fifth or something in the SEC, give up less than 300 yards a game. Offensively, they’ve got really good receiving corps, good running back. Quarterback Kellen Mond does a really, really good job of executing their offense. He’s very capable of making every throw that he needs to make as well as can make plays with his feet as a runner. Got a good running back. So this is a really good all-around team. They have their specialists back. They’re good on special teams. So this is going to be a very very challenging game for us in every way, shape and form.

Observations:

Texas A&M going to be Alabama’s toughest test yet: Saban has a lot of respect for Jimbo Fisher and Kellen Mond. Last season Mond threw for 196-yards and also ran for 98-yards while accounting for two touchdowns. Saban also knows that A&M has an excellent special teams unit. Seth Small is 20 for 20 on extra points and is 8 for 10 on field goals this year which is 80%.

