Only a few months ago, it felt like Georgia was the team to beat for five-star tight end Arik Gilbert and it only made sense.

The No. 11 player nationally is from Marietta, Ga., he has developed a strong bond with the coaching staff after being on campus numerous times and it looked like this was a “when” not “if” scenario. It was almost a sure thing that Gilbert would be another five-star in this Georgia recruiting class.

However, over the last few months, Alabama has really stepped up its efforts with Gilbert and the Crimson Tide have made the tight end position a priority for years in Tuscaloosa. That could be a huge selling point for Gilbert, who is also serious about Clemson, Tennessee and possibly others.

Clemson is an interesting one since the Tigers were slow to recruit the five-star tight end but have really gone into maximum overdrive the last few months and the national champs are definitely a huge contender now.

Marietta teammate and four-star quarterback Harrison Bailey is already committed to the Vols and that could be a compelling factor in Gilbert’s recruitment as well.

Has Alabama taken a clear lead for Gilbert or do Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and others still have a legitimate shot at landing him?