Today’s topic surrounds the backup quarterback position. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talked with ESPN on Monday about graduate transfer Jalen Hurts and had some interesting things to say about the former Alabama quarterback from his tape last year.



“I saw a guy, I thought, who needed to be freed up a little bit, in my opinion,” Riley told ESPN. “Our goal with him has been freeing him up and letting him play a little more open and free. I saw the makings of that last year and thought he did a lot of really good things. At times, they moved it just as well or even better when he was in there, and obviously Tua (Tagovailoa) was absolutely phenomenal last year. But I thought Jalen was really, really good, too, and I think he’s better right now than he was last year.”

Last year, Hurts proved invaluable for the Crimson Tide, coming in for Tagovailoa during the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship Game to help lead Alabama to a 35-28 comeback victory over Georgia.