Alabama Crimson Tide football Talk of Champions
BamaInsider is looking to bring the discussion surrounding Alabama football to the fans. During our new daily feature, we’ll be tackling one question concerning the Crimson Tide while also allowing you the fans to give your take.
Today’s topic surrounds the backup quarterback position. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talked with ESPN on Monday about graduate transfer Jalen Hurts and had some interesting things to say about the former Alabama quarterback from his tape last year.
“I saw a guy, I thought, who needed to be freed up a little bit, in my opinion,” Riley told ESPN. “Our goal with him has been freeing him up and letting him play a little more open and free. I saw the makings of that last year and thought he did a lot of really good things. At times, they moved it just as well or even better when he was in there, and obviously Tua (Tagovailoa) was absolutely phenomenal last year. But I thought Jalen was really, really good, too, and I think he’s better right now than he was last year.”
Last year, Hurts proved invaluable for the Crimson Tide, coming in for Tagovailoa during the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship Game to help lead Alabama to a 35-28 comeback victory over Georgia.
Today's Question — Will Alabama miss Jalen Hurts this season?
Kyle Henderson: Alabama fans in my opinion are already nervous about their back-up quarterback situation. While Nick Saban has continued to say that Mac Jones is progressing, neither the number two or the number three quarterback on the team can provide what Jalen Hurts provided as a back-up from a season ago. Time will tell if a back-up is needed at Alabama, but the football season is a grind and it’s likely only a matter of time until we find out just how good Mac Jones is.
Tony Tsoukalas: I think the biggest thing Alabama will miss is Hurts’ leadership. Last season, he proved to be a model teammate and was certainly a positive influence inside the Crimson Tide’s locker room. Having the safety net of a former starter as the backup is also nice. However, it appears Mac Jones is showing signs that he is perfectly capable of answering the call if needed. Nick Saban spoke highly of the redshirt sophomore following Alabama’s scrimmage over the weekend, stating Jones “did a really good job of trying to lead the team when he was in there.” We’ll see how Jones does when Alabama inserts him into first-team situations early this season. So far, things are looking positive.
What's your take?
