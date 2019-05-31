Trending: Alabama Crimson Tide Recruiting Nuggets
Latest Recruiting Nuggets
The Crimson Tide will host plenty of talent this weekend to open the month of June. Andrew Bone has the complete list.
Some of the prospects attending
In-state schools battling for Jakivuan Brown
Jakivuan Brown is one of the best in Mississippi for 2020 and the outside linebacker from Horn Lake was all set to stay home for college. That is still likely at this time, but Alabama has convinced him to camp in Tuscaloosa June 18, and if the Crimson Tide offers, then that could changes things quickly.
Name to watch: 2020 South Carolina QB Mason Garcia
Alabama is casting a wide net at quarterback should it come up empty in its pursuit of USC commit Bryce Young and I'm told the Tide continue to show attention to Myrtle Beach, S.C. quarterback Mason Garcia.
BONE: Spoke with Quandarrius Robinson
(Nugget from Andrew Bone) I spoke with Quandarrius Robinson (who I consider the No.1 player in Alabama) last night regarding his recruitment. Robinson told me that he has decided to...