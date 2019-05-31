As we enter the month of June, several key targets from across the Country will make their way to Tuscaloosa. Our staff at BamaInsider.com will organize the nuggets right here, however, to get access to the premium nuggets from Andrew Bone, you'll have to be a subscriber. The good news is, we have a free 30-day trial offer. 30-Days Free | College Promo | Youtube Already a member? Enter Here Bone's Forecast | 2020 Commits

Latest Recruiting Nuggets

The Crimson Tide will host plenty of talent this weekend to open the month of June. Andrew Bone has the complete list. Complete list of visitors for the month of June here

Some of the prospects attending

In-state schools battling for Jakivuan Brown

Jakivuan Brown is one of the best in Mississippi for 2020 and the outside linebacker from Horn Lake was all set to stay home for college. That is still likely at this time, but Alabama has convinced him to camp in Tuscaloosa June 18, and if the Crimson Tide offers, then that could changes things quickly.

Continue reading

Name to watch: 2020 South Carolina QB Mason Garcia

Alabama is casting a wide net at quarterback should it come up empty in its pursuit of USC commit Bryce Young and I'm told the Tide continue to show attention to Myrtle Beach, S.C. quarterback Mason Garcia. More on Garcia here

BONE: Spoke with Quandarrius Robinson

(Nugget from Andrew Bone) I spoke with Quandarrius Robinson (who I consider the No.1 player in Alabama) last night regarding his recruitment. Robinson told me that he has decided to... More on Robinson here

Bookmark: Andrew Bone's Recruiting Forecast Page