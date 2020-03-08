NEW ORLEANS— On Sunday, over 100 athletes competed in Rivals’ New Orleans camp inside Joe Yenni Stadium. Here are a few takeaways detailing how several Alabama targets, including 2021 prospects Maason Smith and Destyn Pazon , stood out from their peers.

Maason Smith, the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2021 class, was an easy choice to represent the defensive line when MVPs were selected. However, he was hardly the only guy receiving hardware with an offer from Alabama already in hand.

Destyn Pazon, a 4-star 2021 receiver, and 2022 offensive tackle Will Campbell also earned MVP honors for their positions.

Safety Kaine Williams wasn’t named an MVP, but the 2021 No. 96 overall prospect (and No. 4 safety) earned an invite to compete in the exclusive Rivals Five-star Challenge (along with all the camp’s MVPs) taking place in June after his performance on Sunday.

Of note: All four guys play football in Louisiana, so LSU currently appears to be in the mix across the board with these prospects.