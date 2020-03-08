He has generated several offers including Florida, Indiana, Tennessee and UAB. He added another big one on Saturday as Nick Saban extended an offer from the University of Alabama.

Peter Woods , 2023 defensive end from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, will enter his sophomore year this fall for the defending Class 7A state champions. Woods had 60 tackles and nine sacks during his freshman season.

"Coach Saban mentioned he was very impressed with me and they wanted to offer me," Woods said after he attended Alabama's Junior Day. “I was super happy. This is a big one. I am just grateful to be considered by such an in-state powerhouse.

"Coach Saban is actually a really down-to-earth person. It was a great opportunity to meet with him. He spoke about how he was pleased with my progression since my last visit, growing almost two-inches and gaining about 10-pounds.

"I was an Alabama fan growing up. My dad went to Bama for college, so I’ve been familiar with the program all my life. I'm interested in all schools who have offered me. I am enjoying the process and not really in a rush."

Woods went more in-depth about his trip to Tuscaloosa on Saturday which included time with the coaches and making his own omelette.

"I got to get some really good information from the coaches and staff, academic and athletic, he said. “I got a chance to watch film with Coach Stoops and Coach Roach and learn more about my position.

"We watched film on Anfernee Jennings because they thought that I had a similar play style as him. They talked about how they think I’m going to grow into my body.

"I got some great pics in, and I even got a little cooking lesson in the middle of it all. It’s definitely a special place. The chef at Bama taught us how to cook our own omelette. I’ll have to say though, even though I got some help, mine was pretty good. Mine had sausage, bacon, spinach, and cheddar cheese. Probably the best one I’ve ever had too."

A decision is likely a long way from happening from the highly talented in-state prospect. Alabama Is maybe considered a front-runner for his future commitment.

"I love the coaching staff there," Woods said. "I also like how they care about life after football and focus on making you a better man. Their football team has always been a powerhouse as long as I’ve been able to comprehend the game. I don’t see how that ends now."