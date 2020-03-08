Jeremiah Alexander, 2022 linebacker from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, will certainly challenge for the No. 1 player in the state next year. The All-State performer helped his team capture the Class 7A state title with 119 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and two interceptions.

Alexander has several scholarship offers and taken many visits. He has been set on a top two for the last few months, Alabama and Georgia. He attended Alabama's first Junior Day earlier this year. He visited Athens last weekend and returned again to Tuscaloosa on Saturday. He has also has a leader after visiting both schools in the last two weeks.