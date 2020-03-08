Elite in-state recruit raves about new strength coaches at Alabama
Jeremiah Alexander, 2022 linebacker from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, will certainly challenge for the No. 1 player in the state next year. The All-State performer helped his team capture the Class 7A state title with 119 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and two interceptions.
Alexander has several scholarship offers and taken many visits. He has been set on a top two for the last few months, Alabama and Georgia. He attended Alabama's first Junior Day earlier this year. He visited Athens last weekend and returned again to Tuscaloosa on Saturday. He has also has a leader after visiting both schools in the last two weeks.
"The visit was great," Alexander said. "The layout was the same (as the first Junior Day at Alabama). The only thing different was my dad came this time. Both of us had a chance to talk to Coach Saban, Coach Sal (Sunseri) and Coach (Karl) Scott. My dad loved it."
A few changes have been made since Alexander's first Junior Day visit in Tuscaloosa. Alabama’s former strength coach departed to become an on-field position coach at Georgia. The Crimson Tide hired David Ballou as the Director of Sports Performance and Dr. Matt Rhea as the Director of Performance Science. Alexander is impressed with the new staff members.
