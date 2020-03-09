New Orleans - Jaylin White was one of several Class of 2021 targets that attended the Rivals New Orleans camp over the weekend and BamaInsider.com staff writer Tyler Waldrep spoke with White about recruiting. * White attended Alabama's junior day * Charles Kelly is his lead recruiter * White plans to return to Tuscaloosa for spring practice Key leave their mark on New Orleans Camp Free-30-Days To BamaInsider.com

Last week, the 2021 three-star prospect from Dothan, Alabama, announced new offers from both Central Florida and Florida State. Nebraska and Texas A&M offered White the week before that. He has yet to receive an offer from Alabama, but on Sunday, White said he thinks he’s close. “Getting bigger in the weight room and working on my pass blocking a little bit,” White said when asked what Alabama coaches told him he needed to do to earn an offer. White said the day he gets the call with his Alabama offer would be a happy one. He last visited Tuscaloosa on Feb. 1.

They treated me like it was home for me and it was nice — Jaylin White

Up Next: White said he plans on taking Alabama associate defensive coordinator Charles Kelly up on his offer to return to Tuscaloosa during spring practice at least once during the upcoming weeks, but he has yet to settle on a date yet. The 2021 running back also intends to visit Kentucky, Nebraska, Louisville and Auburn in the coming months. White said he plans on committing after the completion of his senior season.

Jaylin White recently attended Alabama's junior day

Alabama football targets leave their mark on New Orleans Camp

Alabama Crimson Tide 2021 target Destyn Pazon earns MVP honors at the Rivals New Orleans camp on March 8, 2020. (By Tyler Waldrep/ Bama Insider) (Tyler Waldrep)

NEW ORLEANS— On Sunday, over 100 athletes competed in Rivals’ New Orleans camp inside Joe Yenni Stadium. Here are a few takeaways detailing how several Alabama targets, including 2021 prospects Maason Smith and Destyn Pazon, stood out from their peers. 1. Alabama targets well represented in the MVP circle Maason Smith, the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2021 class, was an easy choice to represent the defensive line when MVPs were selected. However, he was hardly the only guy receiving hardware with an offer from Alabama already in hand. Destyn Pazon, a 4-star 2021 receiver, and 2022 offensive tackle Will Campbell also earned MVP honors for their positions. Safety Kaine Williams wasn’t named an MVP, but the 2021 No. 96 overall prospect (and No. 4 safety) earned an invite to compete in the exclusive Rivals Five-star Challenge (along with all the camp’s MVPs) taking place in June after his performance on Sunday. Of note: All four guys play football in Louisiana, so LSU currently appears to be in the mix across the board with these prospects. Continue reading

What It Means: Drake Maye decommits from Alabama Football