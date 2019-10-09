Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Rakim Jarrett has been committed to LSU since late April and the Tigers’ offense is playing phenomenally well this season, but a recent tweet by the five-star receiver perked up a lot of interest in recent days.

That’s because the Washington (D.C.) St. John’s standout and third-best receiver in the class has scheduled an official visit to Alabama later this month when the Crimson Tide host Arkansas.

Alabama has arguably the best receiving corps in the country led by Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs, three fast and elusive players much like Jarrett. Even more compelling is that the Crimson Tide could be losing those guys to the NFL soon.

That could mean immediate playing time for Jarrett even if Alabama has an impressive haul of wide receivers coming in the 2020 class with commitments from four-stars Thaiu Jones-Bell, Javon Baker and Traeshon Holden along with a recent commitment from high four-star QB Bryce Young, who flipped from USC.

When Alabama pushes for a prospect, the Crimson Tide can make a compelling case. But LSU’s offense is playing perhaps better than any in the country right now. Maryland, Tennessee and possibly others are trying to keep pace as well.

Does Jarrett stick with LSU or is Alabama a legitimate threat to flip the five-star receiver?