Tyler Booker's return to Alabama a dream come true.

Tyler Booker, four-star offensive tackle from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has visited Alabama several times, but had not attended at game at Bryant-Denny Stadium prior to Saturday. His team had bye week which opened the door for him to travel, along with his father, to Tuscaloosa for the Tide's blowout win against the Ole Miss Rebels.

"The visit was a dream come true," Booker said after attending the Tide's home game on Saturday. My first game day in Tuscaloosa. I was like, 'Oh my God!', just seeing all those people there. Just seeing every seat fill up in the stadium. It was amazing.

""We don't have a lot of people at our home games at IMG (Academy). The stadiums are full when we go play out-of-state games. I loved the atmosphere. This is the main attraction in town. Pressure makes dominance. Alabama thrives in big pressure moments.

"It was a great visit. My dad and I went to the game. It's an amazing experience for my family. They have put so much into helping me. My dad is a huge college football fan. My uncle went to Michigan State. My dad would go to all the big games. This is probably the biggest games he's been to in years.

"He loved it. We loved the atmosphere. It really exceeded all expectations. What I wanted to see from Alabama is just to feel like I am a priority for them. I was reassured with everything after my visit this past weekend.

Booker focused on former IMG Academy lineman Evan Neal during the game. He has the versatility to play multiple positions on the offensive front, but expects to settle in at tackle like the Tide All-American.

"I thought the game was great," he said. "The O-line had a dominant performance. Evan (Neal) played great. I was really focused on him. Alabama sees me playing a similar role. I wanted to pay attention to him and see what all he does tendency-wise. I wanted to analyze stuff he was doing in his game.

"I saw some things that he did that were really impressive. He is really strong with his hands.You could hear the pop all the way in the stands when he punches his hands

"My ears were ringing after the game. It was great just seeing that many people there supporting the team. That's what I wanted out of a school. I went to a big high school (Bergen Catholic) as a freshman before moving to IMG. Sometimes I miss seeing all the fans cheering for us. We don't get that fanfare at IMG. I know I will make up for it when I get to Tuscaloosa in January."

IMG has been a recruiting pipeline to Tuscaloosa which has included a pair of five-star offensive linemen in Neal and freshman JC Latham. Booker loves what he has seen from a development stand point from both players even though Latham is not in the starting line-up (yet).

"I went in the locker room before the game," Booker said. "I spoke with Evan and JC (Latham). Things are going really great for JC. He is continuing to improve. I can tell a difference from when he was at IMG. I see how much he has grown. I know I will be prepared once I get there.

"It really shows me what all Alabama can do for me. It was good seeing Coach Marrone, Coach Saban and Coach Gillespie. I have a really good connection with Coach Marrone. We have a great relationship from him also being from the Northeast. Coach Saban was just telling me how good I have looked on film and how he can't wait to have me there in January."

Booker took his official visit to Alabama in June before announcing his commitment to the Crimson Tide in July. He plans on returning to Tuscaloosa on November 5 for Alabama's (recent) rivalry game against LSU.