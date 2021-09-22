Alabama commitment Tyler Booker paving the way for IMG

Tyler Booker, four-star offensive tackle from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has been a dominant force for the nation's top high school football team. Booker feels great about his team's performance thus far, the offensive line cohesiveness and his overall play which he believes is the best he has ever performed.

"It's been going great," Booker said of IMG Academy's perfect start to the season. "Our o-line unit is different this year than from other years I've been here; just our relationship with each other and how well we are playing together.

"We have an incredible relationship on the field as far as our protection and run blocking. It's just a special group. We weren't able to be around each other as much last year because of COVID. We have been around each other a lot more this year, and everyone is working hard.

"I feel like I have been doing great. I've put on some muscle. I am up to 340-pounds and moving the best I've ever moved. I feel great. My body feels great. I am also mentally great. It's peak performance."

IMG Academy plays a tough, national slate of games throughout the season. However, it made headlines after defeating Bishop Sycamore (58-0) in late August. Bishop Sycamore turned out not an actual high school and also with players who were beyond the age limit. Kevin Hart and Rich Paul (sports agent) have announced plans to create a documentary around the program.

"It was pretty funny," Booker said of learning the news about Bishop Sycamore after the game. "We are used to beating up teams. We had no idea. We just assumed it was another school. It kind of made sense though. One of the defensive tackles was only about 5-foot-4, but he had full facial hair."

Alabama assistant coach and area recruiter Robert Gillespie attended Booker's game this past Friday against Jones (62-3). Booker was happy to see one of the Alabama coaches prior to the Tide's game in Gainesville. He has kept in contact on a regular basis with Alabama since his commitment in July.

"Coach Gillespie was at my game," he said. "He watched the whole game. It was great for him to be there. He was able to see what kind of product Alabama is getting in January.

"I speak to the coaches at least once or twice a week. I mainly talk to Coach Gillespie and Coach Marrone. I talk to Coach Saban about every two weeks. They just always tell me to bring more. They know what kind of player they have in me. Who else has the mentality to play at Bama? I tell people to come be a part of what we have."

The relationship with the other Alabama commitments is strong. They are all in a group chat and continue to build their bond prior to arriving in Tuscaloosa. Booker hasn't talked to many recruits outside of his own teammates, but there are plenty of Tide targets on his team.

"I know from experience what guys put in the work," Booker said. "I know which guys will be able to get through and understand the grind at Bama. We go through a lot of similar stuff here at IMG. I'm trying to get Knijeah Harris (2023), Jaleel (Skinner), Malik Bryant (2023) and Stacy Gage (2024).

"I think we have a good shot with Jaleel (announcing on October 9); just from knowing what he wants in a school. I am not trying to force it. He has to make his own decision, but I think we have a good chance."

Alabama defeated Florida and Georgia on the recruiting trail when Booker announced his decision. The Crimson Tide had a tight victory against the Gators this past weekend at the Swamp. Booker knows there is always room for improvement. He loves what he has seen from his future position group.

"It was a great game," he said. "It’s a big-time SEC game. It's everything you expect. I was definitely on the edge of my seat a few times. I am glad we got the W. You can tell we are a young team. There is a lot to improve. They'll get there and be just like Bama again.

"I think the o-line has been performing great. You can tell with their pre-snap communication and how they get after people. It reminds me that I made the right decision. It's the culture. There wasn't a drop off from Coach Flood to Coach Marrone. They are still very clean and dominate."

Booker took his official visit to Alabama in June. He will return to Tuscaloosa on October 2 during his bye week to attend the Tide's game against Ole Miss. Booker will attend the game with his father. It is his first-ever Alabama game.

Booker will enroll at Alabama in January. He is not in contact with any other schools. He is 100-percent with his commitment to the University of Alabama.