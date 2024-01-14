Newly-hired head coach Kalen DeBoer’s staff is beginning to come together at Alabama. According to a report from ESPN, the Crimson Tide is expected to retain defensive line coach Freddie Roach and running backs coach Robert Gillespie.

The news comes after Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb announced late Saturday night that he would not be the Huskies' new head coach. Grubb is now expected to follow DeBoer to Tuscaloosa where he would be the Crimson Tide’s new offensive coordinator.

According to a report from The Athletic, Alabama is also expected to bring in four other assistants from Washington in offensive line coach Scott Huff, wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, tight ends coach Nick Sheridan and director of scouting Jerret McElwain. DeBoer confirmed Saturday that he is bringing Washington general manager Courtney Morgan with him to Alabama as well.

During a meeting with reporters Saturday, DeBoer said he has been working tirelessly to manage his roster while working quickly to put together a new staff at Alabama. That staff is expected to feature some familiar faces for the head coach as well as assistants who have a better feel for the Southeast. DeBoer, a South Dakota native, has never coached in the South.

“There will be a touch of Washington in there, but … I understand there needs to be some SEC ties, some southeast ties that can help bridge the gap of maybe my experiences here,” DeBoer said. “There are experiences having been West Coast and Indiana and just some of the recruiting, but I don’t want to lead you on that there’s not every coach’s phone number in my phone right now. Just got to get myself in a spot with the right people are around me.”

In addition to the retirement of Nick Saban, Alabama has already lost four assistants from last year's staff. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele retired earlier this month. Meanwhile, wide receivers coach Holman Wiggins (Texas A&M), secondary coach Travaris Robinson (Georgia) and special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler (Mississippi State) all joined new teams.

The retention of Roach and Gillespie will help DeBoer maintain Alabama's footprint in the Southeast.

Roach, a Florence, Alabama native who played linebacker for the Crimson Tide, is in his third stint with his alma mater. He most recently came to Alabama after serving as Ole Miss' defensive line coach from 2017-19.

Gillespie, a Hattiesburg, Mississippi native, also has plenty of experience working in the South. The former Florida Gator has also coached running backs at North Carolina (2018-20), Tennessee (2013-17) and South Carolina (2006-08).