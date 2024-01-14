Alabama’s new coach Kalen DeBoer won’t need to adjust to a new commander of his offense as he begins the near-impossible task of replacing Nick Saban.

After Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb announced Saturday night that he won't replace DeBoer as the Huskies' new head coach, he is now expected to join his former head coach as the offensive coordinator at Alabama, according to multiple reports.

In just his second season with a Power Five program, Grubb helped lead the Huskies to the National Championship. He commanded a unit that ranked No. 12 in the country in total offense (462.1 yards per game), No. 2 in passing offense (343.7 passing yards per game) and averaged 36 points per game.

Grubb also oversaw quarterbacks at Washington and helped Michael Penix Jr. become a Heisman finalist and lead the nation in passing yards per game for a second consecutive season. Penix averaged 326 passing yards per game in 2023 and 357 yards per game in 2022.

During his first season at Washington in 2022, Grubb’s offense featured the nation’s top passing attack, averaging 369.8 yards per game through the air. The Huskies ranked No. 2 in total offense (516.2 yards per game) and No. 7 in scoring offense (39.7 points per game).

Following the 2022 campaign, Saban met Grubb to discuss becoming Alabama’s offensive coordinator following Bill O’Brien’s departure.

Grubb and DeBoer have teamed up for much of their coaching careers. Grubb joined Sioux Falls in 2007 when DeBoer was the head coach. He later served as the offensive line coach when DeBoer was the offensive coordinator at Eastern Michigan and followed DeBoer to Fresno State where he eventually served as Fresno State’s offensive coordinator from 2019-21.