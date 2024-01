It’s been a wild few days since Alabama bounced out of the College Football Playoff with an overtime loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl. Since then, 10 Crimson Tide players have entered the transfer portal while starters J.C. Latham, Dallas Turner, Chris Braswell, Justin Eboigbe, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold are all set to leave for the NFL draft.

Alabama’s list of offseason departures will continue to grow over the next few days, as more players are expected to enter the transfer portal and draft. For the time being, here’s a way-to-early projection of where things could stand for the Crimson Tide amidst the transition.

After projecting the offense Thursday, here’s a way-too-early look at the defense.