Tide Pod: Grading Alabama basketball’s first nine games of SEC play

Alabama basketball wrapped up the first half of its non-conference schedule with a 90-69 win over Georgia. The show starts with a recap of the game, including Aiden Sherrell’s breakout performance, Alabama’s frontcourt dominating the Dawgs and the Tide’s second-half 3-point serge. The show continues by assessing the Tide’s biggest positives and negatives from its first nine non-conference games. The show finishes with Jack and Tony’s prediction of the back half of Alabama’s regular season schedule.

Watch above or listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/745lcR6bLzZilnL537b1rw?si=IlQOCSgoTmW2CL2fRzku5w