It’s been a wild few days since Alabama bounced out of the College Football Playoff with an overtime loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl. Since then, nine Crimson Tide players have entered the transfer portal while starters J.C. Latham, Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell all declared for the NFL draft.

Alabama’s list of offseason departures will continue to grow over the next few days, as more players are expected to enter the transfer portal and draft. For the time being, here’s a way-to-early projection of where things could stand for the Crimson Tide amidst the transition.

Today, we’ll take a look at the offense.