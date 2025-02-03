Rivals250 Release: Breaking down No. 1 at each defensive position

The latest 2026 rankings update has been released and there were some big changes made across the board. Take a look at which players now rank No. 1 at each defensive position.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Deuce Geralds
“Geralds has outstanding quickness off the ball and moves at a different pace from the interior of the defensive line. Geralds had a statement junior season for Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill. His blend of power and closing speed from the middle and various positions across the defensive front is uncanny.
"Rivals.com's top defensive tackle is bendy with an outstanding athletic profile. He has been too much to withstand in various camp settings as well as his junior year.” – Sam Spiegelman, national recruiting analyst
DEFENSIVE END: Aiden Harris
“Harris took another massive leap forward as a junior this fall. A pressure cooker up front, Harris is a force off the edge and also over the guard. The touted defensive end has an explosive first step and consistently generates pressure up front – and this season managed through double-teams routinely.
"We love his ability to win with speed and also power, and especially his motor, playing downhill and using his hands.” – Spiegelman
EDGE RUSHER: Anthony Jones
“Jones has established himself as one the most fearsome edge pass-rushers in the class. The Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's blue-chip recruit has outstanding first-step quickness working off the edge from a stand-up position and also a hand in the dirt. Jones has a superb motor, is able to win with speed and power, and brings major splash-play potential.
"The five-star edge also sees action on offense at tight end and plays hoops in the off-season. Jones is a play-wrecker.” –Spiegelman
LINEBACKER: Tyler Atkinson
“Coming off a brilliant junior season at Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, Atkinson is a menace working from the second level of the defense. A true Swiss Army Knife, the five-star from Georgia patrols from sideline to sideline with conviction.
"Atkinson has fantastic instincts and takes direct paths the ball. He is a sure tackler in space and boasts fantastic speed. He is also a plus defender in coverage with upside as a second-level pass-rusher. We love his three-down skill-set as an off-ball linebacker.” – Spiegelman
CORNERBACK: Elbert Hill
“Hill is a smaller cornerback but he’s an elite athlete. He’s a three-phase player for his high school team starring on defense, offense and special teams. The defender makes other players look like they are in slow motion on the field with his breakaway speed.
"As a corner, he’s a fluid athlete that can flip his hips and change direction quickly, allowing him to be in position to make plays. Hill also plays with good technique and attacks the ball when it's in the air.
"Ohio State is seen as the team to beat for him but USC, Oregon and Michigan are making things interesting.” – Greg Smith, national recruiting analyst
NICKEL: Bralan Womack
“Womack was a playmaker at an array of different positions for Flowood (Miss.) Hartfield as a junior. His strong showings in coverage at various off-season settings has the versatile defensive back atop our nickel rankings.
"The four-star has been terrific in coverage from multiple spots in the secondary – both in-season and during the All-American Bowl setting. Womack can cover a ton of ground in the secondary and is a stout run defender.
"We love his quickness at nickel and how his explosive plays on offense translate to the hybrid role. Womack is a true Swiss Army Knife in the secondary with a high football IQ, evident by eight interceptions last fall.” – Spiegelman
SAFETY: Blaine Bradford
“Bradford has seen action at safety over the top, inside in the nickel, and near the line of scrimmage – and has been a tone-setter on the defensive side of the ball from anywhere on the field. Bradford boasts elite speed and can cover a ton of real estate on the back end of the defense. From multiple live evaluations, we love Bradford's instincts at the position and his physical play style defending the run and in coverage.
“Over the offseason, the five-star safety clocked a 4.4-second 40 time at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. The elite safety punishes ball carriers and is outstanding making stops in the open field. Bradford can close quickly, is fluid in coverage and can seamlessly turn and run.” – Spiegelman
ATHLETE: Brandon Arrington
“Arrington is a true two-way player who dominates on both sides of the ball and is also a track star so speed is not in question when it comes to his overall game.
“The Spring Valley (Calif.) Mount Miguel standout is a blazer at wide receiver and can stretch the field against any defensive back and take the top off at any point. He's a smooth, gliding runner who has no problem accelerating by anyone and then he has shown great hands as a playmaker.
“On defense, this is where Arrington is even more special as he projects as a long, rangy Sauce Gardner-type cornerback. He is super physical, looks to hit and is excellent in coverage. He reminds me a little of Alabama five-star signee Dijon Lee Jr. in the 2025 class but Arrington likes to hit more.
“USC is definitely one to watch and was the dream school but Oregon blew him away on a recent visit. Texas A&M has also really liked its position with him. Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Michigan are the others in play.” – Adam Gorney, national recruiting director